Investors in Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) have unfortunately lost 29% over the last year

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) share price has gained some 84% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 29% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Talkspace made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Talkspace saw its revenue grow by 5.2%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 29% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 11% in the last year, Talkspace shareholders might be miffed that they lost 29%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 84%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Talkspace better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Talkspace that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

