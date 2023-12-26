Investors in TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) have seen strong returns of 131% over the past three years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) share price has soared 131% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. On top of that, the share price is up 20% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 12% in 90 days).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

TAT Technologies became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TAT Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 93% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with TAT Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

