Investors in TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) have seen notable returns of 32% over the past three years

One of the frustrations of investing is when a stock goes down. But no-one can make money on every call, especially in a declining market. The TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is down 36% over three years, but the total shareholder return is 32% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which returned 21% over the last three years.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

TD SYNNEX saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 0.3% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 14% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of TD SYNNEX, it has a TSR of 32% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

TD SYNNEX shareholders are up 16% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 20% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TD SYNNEX better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with TD SYNNEX .

