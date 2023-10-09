Investors in TDM Berhad (KLSE:TDM) have unfortunately lost 23% over the last three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term TDM Berhad (KLSE:TDM) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 28% in three years, versus a market decline of about 11%.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

TDM Berhad wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, TDM Berhad grew revenue at 14% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 8% per year. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered TDM Berhad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Dividends have been really beneficial for TDM Berhad shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 23%, over the last 3 years, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.8% in the last year, TDM Berhad shareholders lost 2.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 3% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TDM Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for TDM Berhad (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

