Investors in Team17 Group (LON:TM17) have unfortunately lost 70% over the last three years

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last quarter. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Tragically, the share price declined 70% in that time. So it is really good to see an improvement. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Team17 Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 1.4% per year, over the last three years. The share price decline of 33% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

AIM:TM17 Earnings Per Share Growth March 18th 2024

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Team17 Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Team17 Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 47%, against a market gain of about 7.2%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.9% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Team17 Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Team17 Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

