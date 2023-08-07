Investors in Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last year

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 58% in that time. Thoughtworks Holding may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because Thoughtworks Holding made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Thoughtworks Holding saw its revenue grow by 11%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. It's likely this muted growth has contributed to the share price decline of 58% in the last year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While Thoughtworks Holding shareholders are down 58% for the year, the market itself is up 8.2%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 8.8% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Thoughtworks Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Thoughtworks Holding you should be aware of.

