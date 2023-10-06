Investors three-year losses continue as CarMax (NYSE:KMX) dips a further 4.2% this week, earnings continue to decline

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shareholders, since the share price is down 31% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 21%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 20% in a month. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With the stock having lost 4.2% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, CarMax's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 12% each year. The 12% average annual share price decline is remarkably close to the EPS decline. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. In this case, it seems that the EPS is guiding the share price.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on CarMax's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

CarMax shareholders gained a total return of 1.1% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.5% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CarMax (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

