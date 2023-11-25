Investors three-year losses continue as HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) dips a further 7.3% this week, earnings continue to decline

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 71%. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 39% lower in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 44% in the last three months.

With the stock having lost 7.3% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the three years that the share price fell, HelloFresh's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 42% each year. In comparison the 34% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have previously priced some of the drop in. This positive sentiment is also reflected in the generous P/E ratio of 52.74.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

HelloFresh shareholders are down 39% for the year, but the market itself is up 5.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HelloFresh you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

