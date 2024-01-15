Investors three-year losses continue as IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) dips a further 3.4% this week, earnings continue to decline

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the long term shareholders of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 59% drop in the share price over that period. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 8.0% in thirty days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for IPG Photonics isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

See our latest analysis for IPG Photonics

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

IPG Photonics saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 3.3% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 26% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 55.22.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on IPG Photonics' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 20% in the last year, IPG Photonics shareholders lost 6.5%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for IPG Photonics you should be aware of.

Story continues

But note: IPG Photonics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.