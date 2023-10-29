Investors three-year losses continue as Zalando (ETR:ZAL) dips a further 3.0% this week, earnings continue to decline

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL); the share price is down a whopping 73% in the last three years. That would be a disturbing experience. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months.

With the stock having lost 3.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the three years that the share price fell, Zalando's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 9.9% each year. The share price decline of 36% is actually steeper than the EPS slippage. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, in the past. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 66.96.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Zalando's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Zalando shareholders are down 12% for the year, but the market itself is up 6.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Zalando , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

