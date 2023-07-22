Investors in Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) have seen decent returns of 76% over the past five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the Thruvision Group share price has climbed 76% in five years, easily topping the market decline of 7.0% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 13%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Thruvision Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Thruvision Group can boast revenue growth at a rate of 13% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While the share price has beat the market, compounding at 12% yearly, over five years, there's certainly some potential that the market hasn't fully considered the growth track record. The key question is whether revenue growth will slow down, and if so, how quickly. There's no doubt that it can be difficult to value pre-profit companies.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Thruvision Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 13% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Thruvision Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Thruvision Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

