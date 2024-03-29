Investors in thyssenkrupp (ETR:TKA) have unfortunately lost 60% over the last five years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the thyssenkrupp AG (ETR:TKA) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 24% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

thyssenkrupp wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one would hope for good top-line growth to make up for the lack of earnings.

Over five years, thyssenkrupp grew its revenue at 2.7% per year. That's far from impressive given all the money it is losing. It's likely this weak growth has contributed to an annualised return of 10% for the last five years. We want to see an acceleration of revenue growth (or profits) before showing much interest in this one. However, it's possible too many in the market will ignore it, and there may be an opportunity if it starts to recover down the track.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

Investors in thyssenkrupp had a tough year, with a total loss of 22% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 9.5%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand thyssenkrupp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for thyssenkrupp that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

