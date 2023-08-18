Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.46

The board of Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.46 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Investors Title's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Investors Title was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 2.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 45%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.32, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 31% per annum over that time. Investors Title has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Investors Title's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Investors Title's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Investors Title that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

