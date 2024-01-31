Investors are too overconfident that inflation is dead after a 'miraculous' drop, investment chief says

Investors may be disappointed that rate cuts don't come soon enough. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Investors are too overconfident that inflation is dead after a "miraculous" drop, PGIM investment chief told Bloomberg.

That could cause a lot more volatility in the markets as traders recalibrate their rate-cut bets.

"This whole front-end move down with central banks being more aggressive is also, I think, overplayed."

We're not done fighting inflation — and that's something investors are missing, according to PGIM investment chief Greg Peters.

If inflation isn't fully tamed, that could cause a lot more volatility in the markets as traders recalibrate their expectations of when the Fed will cut rates — something that has already caused a hiccup in markets this year.

"I think that's a byproduct of inflation being perceived to be dead," Peters said in a Bloomberg interview. "And look, it's been a miraculous disinflationary trend. The question on the table now, at least for me, is this so-called last mile."

Inflation measures like the CPI have tumbled significantly in the past year. The latest CPI print came in at 3.7% year-over-year in January, which was slightly hotter than expected. Core inflation, the Fed's preferred gauge, fell below the 3% mark to 2.9%.

But those readings are still above the Fed's desired 2% level — something "kind of lost on the market," according to Peters. Instead, inflation will probably stay above that target through the first half of 2024.

That's likely to keep yields in the bond market pinned higher.

"Yields are likely to remain higher than what investors think," he said. "This whole front-end move down with central banks being more aggressive is also, I think, overplayed."

Economic data like inflation releases have been churning bets on rate cuts in the market, sending bond yields oscillating across the curve.

Wagers that the Fed will cut rates in March have been bouncing around, up to 56% since last week's odds of 40%, but down from 76% a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

And there are still challenges that could spark a re-run of inflation, from the shipping chaos in the Red Sea that has already boosted freight costs, to a Trump presidency that could quintuple tariffs on Chinese imports.

