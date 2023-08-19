Investors in Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) have seen incredible returns of 306% over the past five years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) share price is up a whopping 306% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. It's also good to see the share price up 29% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Given that Touchstone Exploration didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last half decade Touchstone Exploration's revenue has actually been trending down at about 1.9% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 32% per year. Obviously, whatever the market is excited about, it's not a track record of revenue growth. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Touchstone Exploration had a tough year, with a total loss of 19%, against a market gain of about 0.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 32% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Touchstone Exploration better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Touchstone Exploration has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

