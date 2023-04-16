Investors in Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) have unfortunately lost 17% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 31%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 6.7%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Trinity Capital because we don't have a long term history to look at. On the other hand the share price has bounced 8.0% over the last week.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Trinity Capital isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Trinity Capital increased its revenue by 81%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 31% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Trinity Capital will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Trinity Capital the TSR over the last 1 year was -17%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We doubt Trinity Capital shareholders are happy with the loss of 17% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 6.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 3.3%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Trinity Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Trinity Capital is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are significant...

