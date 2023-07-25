Investors in Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFPM) have seen favorable returns of 39% over the past year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:TFPM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 21% in that time. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 37%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months, Triple Flag Precious Metals actually shrank its EPS by 1.9%.

The mild decline in EPS may be a result of the fact that the company is more focused on other aspects of the business, right now. It makes sense to check some of the other fundamental data for an explanation of the share price rise.

We doubt the modest 1.4% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 7.6% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Triple Flag Precious Metals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Triple Flag Precious Metals, it has a TSR of 39% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Triple Flag Precious Metals boasts a total shareholder return of 39% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . We regret to report that the share price is down 21% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Triple Flag Precious Metals you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

