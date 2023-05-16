Investors in Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) have seen notable returns of 98% over the past three years

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling After all, the share price is up a market-beating 98% in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Triumph Group moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Triumph Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.8% in the last year, Triumph Group shareholders lost 48%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Triumph Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

