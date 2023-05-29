Investors in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) have unfortunately lost 50% over the last five years

Over the last month the Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 41%. But that is little comfort to those holding over the last half decade, sitting on a big loss. In fact, the share price has declined rather badly, down some 50% in that time. So we're not so sure if the recent bounce should be celebrated. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Tucows wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years Tucows saw its revenue shrink by 2.7% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 8% per year doesn't really surprise us. The chance of imminent investor enthusiasm for this stock seems slimmer than Louise Brooks. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Tucows in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Tucows shareholders are down 35% for the year, but the market itself is up 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 8% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Tucows better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tucows (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

