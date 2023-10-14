Are Investors Undervaluing ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ETR:A4Y) By 47%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ACCENTRO Real Estate fair value estimate is €2.95

ACCENTRO Real Estate's €1.56 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 3.9% lower than ACCENTRO Real Estate's analyst price target of €3.08

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ETR:A4Y) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €51.7m €27.6m €1.70m €10.5m €5.70m €3.89m €3.02m €2.56m €2.28m €2.11m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -45.67% Est @ -31.87% Est @ -22.20% Est @ -15.44% Est @ -10.70% Est @ -7.39% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 10% €46.9 €22.7 €1.3 €7.1 €3.5 €2.2 €1.5 €1.2 €0.9 €0.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €88m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.1m× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ (10%– 0.4%) = €21m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €21m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= €7.9m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €96m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €1.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ACCENTRO Real Estate as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ACCENTRO Real Estate

Strength

No major strengths identified for A4Y.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Real Estate market.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For ACCENTRO Real Estate, we've put together three fundamental elements you should look at:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for ACCENTRO Real Estate (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Future Earnings: How does A4Y's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

