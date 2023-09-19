Are Investors Undervaluing The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) By 32%?

Key Insights

Artisanal Spirits' estimated fair value is UK£1.00 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Artisanal Spirits is estimated to be 32% undervalued based on current share price of UK£0.68

Our fair value estimate is 29% lower than Artisanal Spirits' analyst price target of UK£1.42

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£737.9k UK£688.6k UK£1.21m UK£1.85m UK£2.55m UK£3.24m UK£3.86m UK£4.39m UK£4.84m UK£5.20m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 75.55% Est @ 53.30% Est @ 37.72% Est @ 26.82% Est @ 19.19% Est @ 13.85% Est @ 10.11% Est @ 7.49% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% -UK£0.7 UK£0.6 UK£1.0 UK£1.4 UK£1.9 UK£2.2 UK£2.5 UK£2.6 UK£2.7 UK£2.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£17m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.2m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.4%) = UK£102m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£102m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= UK£54m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£71m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears quite good value at a 32% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Artisanal Spirits as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.878. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Artisanal Spirits

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for ART.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Artisanal Spirits, we've put together three fundamental aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Artisanal Spirits that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ART's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every British stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

