Are Investors Undervaluing Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) By 47%?

Key Insights

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' estimated fair value is US$4.83 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' US$2.56 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

The US$2.35 analyst price target for AVAH is 51% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$3.79m US$3.01m US$21.0m US$34.8m US$51.0m US$68.0m US$84.3m US$99.1m US$111.8m US$122.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 65.69% Est @ 46.65% Est @ 33.32% Est @ 23.99% Est @ 17.46% Est @ 12.89% Est @ 9.69% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0% US$3.4 US$2.5 US$15.8 US$23.8 US$31.7 US$38.4 US$43.3 US$46.2 US$47.5 US$47.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$300m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$123m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (10.0%– 2.2%) = US$1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.6b÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= US$622m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$922m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.555. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Total liabilities exceed total assets, which raises the risk of financial distress.

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, we've put together three essential aspects you should look at:

