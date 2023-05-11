Are Investors Undervaluing On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) By 33%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, On the Beach Group fair value estimate is UK£1.90

Current share price of UK£1.28 suggests On the Beach Group is potentially 33% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 14% lower than On the Beach Group's analyst price target of UK£2.21

Does the May share price for On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£10.4m UK£22.6m UK£23.3m UK£23.8m UK£24.2m UK£24.6m UK£25.0m UK£25.4m UK£25.7m UK£26.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x7 Analyst x5 Est @ 2.17% Est @ 1.89% Est @ 1.70% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.46% Est @ 1.40% Est @ 1.35% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% UK£9.6 UK£19.3 UK£18.3 UK£17.3 UK£16.3 UK£15.3 UK£14.3 UK£13.4 UK£12.6 UK£11.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£148m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£26m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 1.2%) = UK£375m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£375m÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= UK£169m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£317m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.3, the company appears quite good value at a 33% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at On the Beach Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.012. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for On the Beach Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for OTB.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For On the Beach Group, we've put together three further factors you should look at:

Risks: Be aware that On the Beach Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does OTB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

