Are Investors Undervaluing Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) By 37%?

Bellevue Gold's estimated fair value is AU$2.89 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Bellevue Gold's AU$1.81 share price signals that it might be 37% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 37% higher than Bellevue Gold's analyst price target of AU$2.12

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Bellevue Gold Limited (ASX:BGL) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$44.2m AU$286.5m AU$304.9m AU$241.6m AU$231.0m AU$225.8m AU$223.8m AU$223.8m AU$225.2m AU$227.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -2.23% Est @ -0.92% Est @ 0.01% Est @ 0.65% Est @ 1.10% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% -AU$41.0 AU$247 AU$244 AU$179 AU$159 AU$145 AU$133 AU$123 AU$115 AU$108

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$1.4b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$228m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.7%– 2.2%) = AU$4.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$4.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= AU$2.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$3.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.8, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bellevue Gold as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.208. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Bellevue Gold

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Bellevue Gold, we've put together three essential aspects you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bellevue Gold that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does BGL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

