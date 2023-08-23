Are Investors Undervaluing Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) By 37%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Carrols Restaurant Group is US$11.08 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$7.03 suggests Carrols Restaurant Group is potentially 37% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 15% higher than Carrols Restaurant Group's analyst price target of US$9.67

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Carrols Restaurant Group Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$51.6m US$54.9m US$57.8m US$60.3m US$62.5m US$64.5m US$66.4m US$68.1m US$69.8m US$71.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 8.41% Est @ 6.53% Est @ 5.22% Est @ 4.30% Est @ 3.65% Est @ 3.20% Est @ 2.89% Est @ 2.67% Est @ 2.51% Est @ 2.40% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 12% US$46.0 US$43.7 US$41.0 US$38.1 US$35.2 US$32.4 US$29.7 US$27.2 US$24.9 US$22.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$341m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$72m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (12%– 2.2%) = US$731m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$731m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= US$232m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$573m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$7.0, the company appears quite good value at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Carrols Restaurant Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Carrols Restaurant Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for TAST.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Carrols Restaurant Group, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Carrols Restaurant Group you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TAST's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

