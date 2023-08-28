Are Investors Undervaluing CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) By 50%?

Key Insights

CentralNic Group's estimated fair value is UK£2.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

CentralNic Group's UK£1.25 share price signals that it might be 50% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 5.0% lower than CentralNic Group's analyst price target of US$2.60

Does the August share price for CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is CentralNic Group Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$65.2m US$64.9m US$65.0m US$65.3m US$65.8m US$66.4m US$67.1m US$67.9m US$68.7m US$69.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.12% Est @ 0.50% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 0.95% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.17% Est @ 1.23% Est @ 1.28% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% US$59.9 US$54.7 US$50.3 US$46.4 US$43.0 US$39.8 US$37.0 US$34.3 US$31.9 US$29.7

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$427m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$70m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.4%) = US$939m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$939m÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= US$401m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$828m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.2, the company appears quite good value at a 50% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CentralNic Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.272. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CentralNic Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the IT market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For CentralNic Group, there are three pertinent elements you should assess:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CentralNic Group (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) . Future Earnings: How does CNIC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

