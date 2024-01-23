Are Investors Undervaluing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) By 44%?

Key Insights

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' estimated fair value is €112 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of €62.00 suggests Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is potentially 44% undervalued

Analyst price target for CCEP is €66.52 which is 40% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (AMS:CCEP) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €1.84b €1.91b €2.14b €2.31b €2.49b €2.62b €2.72b €2.79b €2.85b €2.90b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 5.10% Est @ 3.76% Est @ 2.83% Est @ 2.18% Est @ 1.72% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 5.7% €1.7k €1.7k €1.8k €1.8k €1.9k €1.9k €1.8k €1.8k €1.7k €1.7k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €18b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €2.9b× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (5.7%– 0.6%) = €58b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €58b÷ ( 1 + 5.7%)10= €33b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €51b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €62.0, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

ENXTAM:CCEP Discounted Cash Flow January 23rd 2024

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.853. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Beverage market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Dutch market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, we've put together three essential aspects you should further research:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does CCEP's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

