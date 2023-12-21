Are Investors Undervaluing DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) By 48%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for DATAGROUP is €106 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

DATAGROUP is estimated to be 48% undervalued based on current share price of €55.00

The €84.92 analyst price target for D6H is 20% less than our estimate of fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of DATAGROUP SE (ETR:D6H) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €40.9m €47.0m €56.5m €59.1m €58.1m €57.5m €57.2m €57.1m €57.1m €57.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.96% Est @ -0.53% Est @ -0.24% Est @ -0.03% Est @ 0.12% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% €38.3 €41.3 €46.6 €45.8 €42.2 €39.2 €36.6 €34.2 €32.1 €30.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €387m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.5%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €57m× (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (6.6%– 0.5%) = €935m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €935m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= €494m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €880m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €55.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 48% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

XTRA:D6H Discounted Cash Flow December 21st 2023

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at DATAGROUP as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.228. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for DATAGROUP

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the IT market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the German market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the German market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For DATAGROUP, we've compiled three essential items you should assess:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for DATAGROUP we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does D6H's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

