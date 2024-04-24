Are Investors Undervaluing Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) By 49%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Franchise Brands is UK£3.74 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Franchise Brands' UK£1.92 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 16% higher than Franchise Brands' analyst price target of UK£3.23

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£18.5m UK£25.5m UK£30.9m UK£35.5m UK£39.5m UK£42.8m UK£45.5m UK£47.7m UK£49.5m UK£51.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 20.99% Est @ 15.19% Est @ 11.12% Est @ 8.28% Est @ 6.29% Est @ 4.89% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 3.23% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£17.3 UK£22.2 UK£25.0 UK£26.9 UK£27.9 UK£28.1 UK£27.9 UK£27.3 UK£26.5 UK£25.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£255m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£51m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.6%) = UK£932m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£932m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£464m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£719m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.9, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Franchise Brands as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.018. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Franchise Brands

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Commercial Services market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Franchise Brands, we've put together three essential elements you should explore:

