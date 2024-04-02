Are Investors Undervaluing Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) By 29%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Gattaca fair value estimate is UK£1.51

Gattaca's UK£1.07 share price signals that it might be 29% undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£1.47m UK£626.1k UK£1.70m UK£2.90m UK£2.90m UK£2.91m UK£2.94m UK£2.97m UK£3.01m UK£3.05m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.49% Est @ 0.84% Est @ 1.08% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.36% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% -UK£1.4 UK£0.6 UK£1.4 UK£2.3 UK£2.1 UK£2.0 UK£1.9 UK£1.8 UK£1.7 UK£1.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£14m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£3.0m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.6%) = UK£63m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£63m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= UK£34m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£48m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gattaca as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.893. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gattaca

Strength

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Professional Services market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GATC.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Gattaca, we've put together three relevant elements you should consider:

