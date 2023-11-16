Are Investors Undervaluing Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) By 44%?

Key Insights

Gear4music (Holdings)'s estimated fair value is UK£2.16 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Gear4music (Holdings)'s UK£1.20 share price signals that it might be 44% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 11% lower than Gear4music (Holdings)'s analyst price target of UK£2.42

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£4.40m UK£5.10m UK£4.95m UK£4.86m UK£4.83m UK£4.83m UK£4.85m UK£4.88m UK£4.93m UK£4.99m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Est @ -3.06% Est @ -1.69% Est @ -0.73% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 0.42% Est @ 0.75% Est @ 0.98% Est @ 1.14% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 11% UK£3.9 UK£4.1 UK£3.6 UK£3.2 UK£2.8 UK£2.5 UK£2.3 UK£2.1 UK£1.9 UK£1.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£28m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£5.0m× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (11%– 1.5%) = UK£51m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£51m÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= UK£17m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£45m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.2, the company appears quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gear4music (Holdings) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.679. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gear4music (Holdings)

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for G4M.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Gear4music (Holdings), there are three pertinent elements you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 3 warning signs for Gear4music (Holdings) (2 can't be ignored!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does G4M's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

