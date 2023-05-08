Are Investors Undervaluing Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) By 34%?

Key Insights

Headlam Group's estimated fair value is UK£4.37 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£2.87 suggests Headlam Group is potentially 34% undervalued

Headlam Group's peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 15%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£26.8m UK£20.7m UK£22.7m UK£24.1m UK£25.2m UK£26.2m UK£27.0m UK£27.6m UK£28.2m UK£28.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.32% Est @ 4.80% Est @ 3.73% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.46% Est @ 2.09% Est @ 1.84% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% UK£24.7 UK£17.6 UK£17.8 UK£17.5 UK£16.9 UK£16.2 UK£15.4 UK£14.5 UK£13.7 UK£12.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£167m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£29m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.4%– 1.2%) = UK£408m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£408m÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= UK£182m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£349m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£2.9, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Headlam Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.023. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Headlam Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for HEAD.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

