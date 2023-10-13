Are Investors Undervaluing Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) By 43%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Hotel Chocolat Group is UK£2.44 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of UK£1.40 suggests Hotel Chocolat Group is potentially 43% undervalued

Hotel Chocolat Group's peers seem to be trading at a lower discount to fair value based onthe industry average of 37%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£8.02m UK£10.9m UK£13.0m UK£14.5m UK£15.7m UK£16.7m UK£17.6m UK£18.2m UK£18.8m UK£19.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 11.53% Est @ 8.49% Est @ 6.35% Est @ 4.86% Est @ 3.82% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 2.57% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% UK£7.6 UK£9.7 UK£10.9 UK£11.4 UK£11.7 UK£11.7 UK£11.6 UK£11.3 UK£11.0 UK£10.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£108m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£19m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.4%) = UK£413m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£413m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= UK£228m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£336m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hotel Chocolat Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Hotel Chocolat Group, we've put together three further items you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does HOTC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does HOTC's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

