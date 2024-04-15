Are Investors Undervaluing Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (SGX:MZH) By 42%?

Key Insights

  • The projected fair value for Nanofilm Technologies International is S$1.14 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • Nanofilm Technologies International's S$0.66 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

  • Analyst price target for MZH is S$0.70 which is 39% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (SGX:MZH) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Nanofilm Technologies International

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

Levered FCF (SGD, Millions)

S$18.2m

S$19.5m

S$26.0m

S$31.0m

S$35.3m

S$39.0m

S$42.1m

S$44.7m

S$46.9m

S$48.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Est @ 19.11%

Est @ 13.99%

Est @ 10.41%

Est @ 7.90%

Est @ 6.15%

Est @ 4.92%

Est @ 4.06%

Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.0%

S$17.0

S$17.0

S$21.2

S$23.6

S$25.2

S$26.0

S$26.2

S$26.0

S$25.5

S$24.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$232m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$49m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.0%– 2.1%) = S$1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$1.0b÷ ( 1 + 7.0%)10= S$508m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$741m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.7, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Nanofilm Technologies International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.080. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Nanofilm Technologies International

Strength

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

  • Earnings declined over the past year.

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

  • Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Nanofilm Technologies International, we've put together three further elements you should explore:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Nanofilm Technologies International that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MZH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

