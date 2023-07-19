Are Investors Undervaluing Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) By 23%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Neuren Pharmaceuticals fair value estimate is AU$17.62

Neuren Pharmaceuticals is estimated to be 23% undervalued based on current share price of AU$13.62

Analyst price target for NEU is AU$16.16 which is 8.3% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Neuren Pharmaceuticals Fairly Valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$78.0m AU$91.5m AU$99.4m AU$106.0m AU$111.5m AU$116.3m AU$120.4m AU$124.1m AU$127.5m AU$130.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Est @ 8.64% Est @ 6.64% Est @ 5.23% Est @ 4.25% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.75% Est @ 2.51% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% AU$73.1 AU$80.3 AU$81.8 AU$81.7 AU$80.6 AU$78.7 AU$76.4 AU$73.8 AU$71.1 AU$68.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$766m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$131m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.7%– 2.0%) = AU$2.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.8b÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$1.5b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$2.2b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$13.6, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 23% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Neuren Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Neuren Pharmaceuticals, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should consider:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Neuren Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does NEU's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

