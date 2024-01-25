Are Investors Undervaluing NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) By 36%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for NTPM Holdings Berhad is RM0.59 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

NTPM Holdings Berhad's RM0.38 share price signals that it might be 36% undervalued

Peers of NTPM Holdings Berhad are currently trading on average at a 49% premium

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NTPM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:NTPM) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM29.7m RM40.4m RM40.9m RM41.7m RM42.8m RM44.0m RM45.3m RM46.7m RM48.2m RM49.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.96% Est @ 2.44% Est @ 2.77% Est @ 3.00% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 3.28% Est @ 3.36% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.0% RM27.2 RM34.0 RM31.6 RM29.6 RM27.8 RM26.2 RM24.8 RM23.4 RM22.2 RM21.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM268m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM50m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.0%– 3.6%) = RM946m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM946m÷ ( 1 + 9.0%)10= RM400m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM667m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NTPM Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for NTPM Holdings Berhad

Strength

No major strengths identified for NTPM.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Household Products market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company is unprofitable.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For NTPM Holdings Berhad, there are three relevant aspects you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for NTPM Holdings Berhad (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does NTPM's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

