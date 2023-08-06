Are Investors Undervaluing OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) By 25%?

Key Insights

OneWater Marine's estimated fair value is US$35.60 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

OneWater Marine's US$26.70 share price signals that it might be 25% undervalued

Analyst price target for ONEW is US$33.00 which is 7.3% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$58.8m US$63.3m US$67.0m US$70.3m US$73.1m US$75.6m US$77.9m US$80.1m US$82.1m US$84.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Est @ 7.67% Est @ 6.00% Est @ 4.83% Est @ 4.02% Est @ 3.44% Est @ 3.04% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.43% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 14% US$51.5 US$48.7 US$45.3 US$41.6 US$38.0 US$34.5 US$31.2 US$28.1 US$25.3 US$22.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$367m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$84m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (14%– 2.1%) = US$723m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$723m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= US$195m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$562m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$26.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 25% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at OneWater Marine as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for OneWater Marine

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For OneWater Marine, we've put together three important elements you should further research:

