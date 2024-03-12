Are Investors Undervaluing Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) By 29%?

Key Insights

Oxford Metrics' estimated fair value is UK£1.48 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Oxford Metrics is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of UK£1.05

Our fair value estimate is similar to Oxford Metrics' analyst price target of UK£1.48

Does the March share price for Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£8.60m UK£9.55m UK£10.2m UK£10.8m UK£11.3m UK£11.7m UK£12.0m UK£12.3m UK£12.6m UK£12.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.24% Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.38% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 2.98% Est @ 2.58% Est @ 2.30% Est @ 2.10% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£8.0 UK£8.3 UK£8.3 UK£8.2 UK£8.0 UK£7.7 UK£7.4 UK£7.1 UK£6.8 UK£6.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£76m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£13m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (7.2%– 1.6%) = UK£236m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£236m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£118m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£194m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oxford Metrics as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.013. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Oxford Metrics

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Software market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Oxford Metrics, we've put together three essential elements you should explore:

Risks: Be aware that Oxford Metrics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for OMG's future outlook?

