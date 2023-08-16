Are Investors Undervaluing QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) By 49%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, QuickLogic fair value estimate is US$16.69

QuickLogic's US$8.57 share price signals that it might be 49% undervalued

QuickLogic's peers are currently trading at a premium of 55% on average

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$5.10m US$7.60m US$10.3m US$12.8m US$15.2m US$17.2m US$18.9m US$20.4m US$21.6m US$22.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 49.02% Est @ 34.96% Est @ 25.12% Est @ 18.23% Est @ 13.40% Est @ 10.03% Est @ 7.66% Est @ 6.01% Est @ 4.85% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% US$4.7 US$6.4 US$7.9 US$9.1 US$9.8 US$10.2 US$10.3 US$10.2 US$9.9 US$9.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$88m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$23m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (9.1%– 2.2%) = US$335m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$335m÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= US$141m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$229m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$8.6, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at QuickLogic as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.380. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for QuickLogic

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For QuickLogic, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Risks: You should be aware of the 4 warning signs for QuickLogic we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does QUIK's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

