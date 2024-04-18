Are Investors Undervaluing Reach plc (LON:RCH) By 41%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Reach fair value estimate is UK£1.16

Current share price of UK£0.68 suggests Reach is potentially 41% undervalued

When compared to theindustry average discount to fair value of 42%, Reach's competitors seem to be trading at a greater discount

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Reach plc (LON:RCH) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Reach

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£8.30m UK£6.90m UK£11.4m UK£14.3m UK£16.9m UK£19.2m UK£21.1m UK£22.6m UK£23.9m UK£25.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 25.52% Est @ 18.36% Est @ 13.34% Est @ 9.83% Est @ 7.37% Est @ 5.65% Est @ 4.45% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% UK£7.8 UK£6.0 UK£9.3 UK£11.0 UK£12.2 UK£12.9 UK£13.3 UK£13.3 UK£13.2 UK£12.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£112m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Story continues

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£25m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.6%) = UK£488m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£488m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= UK£252m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£364m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£0.7, the company appears quite good value at a 41% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Reach as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.949. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Reach

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Reach, we've compiled three fundamental items you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Reach (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does RCH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the LSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.