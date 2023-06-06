Are Investors Undervaluing The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) By 47%?

Key Insights

Real Brokerage's estimated fair value is CA$3.23 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Real Brokerage's CA$1.71 share price signals that it might be 47% undervalued

The average premium for Real Brokerage's competitorsis currently 128%

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.60m US$18.2m US$21.7m US$24.7m US$27.2m US$29.3m US$31.1m US$32.5m US$33.8m US$34.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 19.07% Est @ 13.89% Est @ 10.26% Est @ 7.72% Est @ 5.95% Est @ 4.70% Est @ 3.83% Est @ 3.22% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9% US$6.1 US$15.6 US$17.2 US$18.2 US$18.6 US$18.6 US$18.2 US$17.7 US$17.0 US$16.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$163m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$35m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.8%) = US$579m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$579m÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= US$270m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$434m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$1.7, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Real Brokerage as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.031. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Real Brokerage, we've compiled three further items you should assess:

