Are Investors Undervaluing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) By 42%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is US$1,612 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is estimated to be 42% undervalued based on current share price of US$938

Our fair value estimate is 60% higher than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' analyst price target of US$1,007

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$4.49b US$4.69b US$5.47b US$6.31b US$7.01b US$7.53b US$7.97b US$8.35b US$8.68b US$8.98b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.40% Est @ 5.85% Est @ 4.76% Est @ 4.00% Est @ 3.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$4.2k US$4.2k US$4.6k US$5.0k US$5.2k US$5.2k US$5.2k US$5.1k US$5.0k US$4.9k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$49b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$9.0b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$228b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$228b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$125b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$173b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$938, the company appears quite good value at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.804. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we've put together three relevant aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does REGN have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does REGN's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

