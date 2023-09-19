Are Investors Undervaluing Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) By 49%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Scales fair value estimate is NZ$6.10

Scales is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of NZ$3.10

Industry average discount to fair value of 55% suggests Scales' peers are currently trading at a higher discount

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$32.8m NZ$34.3m NZ$35.6m NZ$36.9m NZ$38.0m NZ$39.1m NZ$40.1m NZ$41.1m NZ$42.2m NZ$43.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 5.45% Est @ 4.51% Est @ 3.85% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 3.06% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.68% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.44% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% NZ$30.9 NZ$30.4 NZ$29.7 NZ$28.9 NZ$28.0 NZ$27.1 NZ$26.1 NZ$25.2 NZ$24.3 NZ$23.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$274m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$43m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (6.3%– 2.3%) = NZ$1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$1.1b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= NZ$599m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$873m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$3.1, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Scales as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Scales

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Food market.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SCL.

