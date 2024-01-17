Are Investors Undervaluing Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) By 36%?

Key Insights

Sims' estimated fair value is AU$21.09 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of AU$13.56 suggests Sims is potentially 36% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 48% higher than Sims' analyst price target of AU$14.29

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$68.0m AU$235.0m AU$252.5m AU$265.8m AU$277.2m AU$287.3m AU$296.4m AU$304.8m AU$312.7m AU$320.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.25% Est @ 4.30% Est @ 3.63% Est @ 3.17% Est @ 2.84% Est @ 2.61% Est @ 2.45% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.4% AU$62.7 AU$200 AU$198 AU$193 AU$185 AU$177 AU$169 AU$160 AU$152 AU$143

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$1.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$320m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (8.4%– 2.1%) = AU$5.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$5.2b÷ ( 1 + 8.4%)10= AU$2.3b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is AU$4.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$13.6, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

ASX:SGM Discounted Cash Flow January 17th 2024

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Sims as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.260. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Sims

Strength

Debt is well covered by cash flow.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Metals and Mining market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Sims, we've put together three relevant elements you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Sims that you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for SGM's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

