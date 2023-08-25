Are Investors Undervaluing UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) By 39%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, UnitedHealth Group fair value estimate is US$804

Current share price of US$488 suggests UnitedHealth Group is potentially 39% undervalued

Analyst price target for UNH is US$570 which is 29% below our fair value estimate

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$27.5b US$30.6b US$33.8b US$33.5b US$33.5b US$33.8b US$34.2b US$34.7b US$35.2b US$35.9b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.10% Est @ 0.72% Est @ 1.15% Est @ 1.45% Est @ 1.66% Est @ 1.81% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$25.9k US$27.1k US$28.3k US$26.4k US$24.9k US$23.6k US$22.5k US$21.5k US$20.6k US$19.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$241b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$36b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$916b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$916b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$504b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$745b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$488, the company appears quite undervalued at a 39% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at UnitedHealth Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for UnitedHealth Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For UnitedHealth Group, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should assess:

