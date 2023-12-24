Are Investors Undervaluing Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) By 46%?

Key Insights

Viemed Healthcare's estimated fair value is US$15.02 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Viemed Healthcare is estimated to be 46% undervalued based on current share price of US$8.10

The US$15.00 analyst price target for VMDis comparable to our estimate of fair value.

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Viemed Healthcare Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$17.8m US$20.1m US$21.8m US$23.2m US$24.5m US$25.5m US$26.5m US$27.4m US$28.2m US$28.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.49% Est @ 6.61% Est @ 5.29% Est @ 4.37% Est @ 3.72% Est @ 3.27% Est @ 2.96% Est @ 2.74% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$16.8 US$17.8 US$18.2 US$18.3 US$18.1 US$17.8 US$17.4 US$16.9 US$16.4 US$15.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$173m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$29m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$740m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$740m÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$405m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$578m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$8.1, the company appears quite good value at a 46% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Viemed Healthcare as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Viemed Healthcare

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for VMD.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Viemed Healthcare, there are three fundamental elements you should further examine:

Financial Health: Does VMD have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does VMD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

