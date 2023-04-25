Are Investors Undervaluing Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) By 35%?

Key Insights

Woolworths Group's estimated fair value is AU$60.25 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Woolworths Group's AU$39.00 share price signals that it might be 35% undervalued

The AU$38.12 analyst price target for WOW is 37% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$1.98b AU$2.16b AU$2.42b AU$3.11b AU$3.45b AU$3.74b AU$3.98b AU$4.18b AU$4.35b AU$4.50b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 11.09% Est @ 8.34% Est @ 6.42% Est @ 5.07% Est @ 4.13% Est @ 3.47% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.7% AU$1.9k AU$1.9k AU$2.0k AU$2.4k AU$2.5k AU$2.5k AU$2.5k AU$2.5k AU$2.4k AU$2.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$23b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$4.5b× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.7%– 1.9%) = AU$96b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$96b÷ ( 1 + 6.7%)10= AU$50b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$73b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$39.0, the company appears quite good value at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Woolworths Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.805. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Woolworths Group

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Australian market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Woolworths Group, there are three additional factors you should further research:

