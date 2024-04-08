Investors in United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) have seen decent returns of 58% over the past year

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been pleasing. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 58%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year United States Cellular grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

While it's good to see positive EPS of US$0.64 this year, the loss wasn't too bad last year. We'd argue the positive share price reflects the move to profitability. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that United States Cellular shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 4% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United States Cellular better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with United States Cellular , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

