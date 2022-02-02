U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.75
    +25.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,281.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,166.00
    +171.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6510
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,305.64
    -54.78 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.91
    -2.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Investors urge miners to change ways after damning Rio Tinto workplace report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ernest Scheyder, Byron Kaye and Praveen Menon
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: A sign adorns the building where mining company Rio Tinto has their office in Perth, Western Australia
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RIO
  • BHP

By Ernest Scheyder, Byron Kaye and Praveen Menon

(Reuters) - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's admissions of sexual assault, racism and bullying in an internal report have sparked calls from investors for the entire industry to clean up its act.

An 85-page report released by Rio on Tuesday that pointed to a culture where harmful behaviours are often normalised and bullying is rife put a spotlight on the broader industry, which has long been accused of tolerating inappropriate behaviour.

Pension fund Health Employees Superannuation Trust Australia said it was writing to mining companies to ask how they are addressing similar potential issues. The fund said it would "seek to engage with senior management and boards on how they are overseeing company culture" to ensure high standards.

Miners, who have struggled to attract female workers, even as they grapple with a labour shortage, have been trying for several years to change a "boys club" culture. Top global miner BHP Group has an "ambitious, aspirational goal" of achieving gender balance globally by 2025.

Investors and industry players gave Rio Tinto credit for publishing the damning findings from an external review but said others in the industry, and beyond, needed to act as well.

"It shouldn't be left to Rio Tinto. This is an industry problem. It's a society problem. It's no good them solving the problem on their side and it continues elsewhere," Greg Busson, the Mining and Energy Union's Western Australia state secretary, said.

Rio Tinto launched the review in March last year, not long after CEO Jakob Stausholm took over the top job in the wake of a backlash over the company's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters to expand an iron ore mine.

Activist investor group Market Forces said Juukan Gorge highlighted a culture of arrogance and other deep seated issues at Rio Tinto, which had bubbled to the surface through this report.

"The findings of this report demonstrate the need for increased and strong investor scrutiny of Rio Tinto and its governance practices," said Will Van De Pol, asset management campaigner at Market Forces.

"Clearly there is a need to improve culturally at Rio Tinto and this is yet another moment that needs to catalyse further change, and that would be something that we would be really keen to see infiltrate throughout Rio Tinto."

TOXIC CULTURE

Tuesday's report, which took nearly a year for an outside firm to complete and involved feedback from nearly a quarter of Rio's 45,000 employees, provides a detailed disclosure of toxic workplace practices.

One female worker described being asked to perform oral sex on a male colleague. When the request was reported, a supervisor said he was sure the man was joking and Rio would "make sure you're not alone with him."

Another worker said pejorative name-calling of people of colour is routine and accepted as normal work site banter.

One female employee said she would not recommend Rio to her friends as a place to work, a stinging indictment of a company that has said publicly for years it aims to boost gender diversity. Women comprise 19% of Rio's workforce.

"Other companies need to take this as a signal that the human element can't be ignored," said Katie Mehnert of Ally Energy, a networking group connecting workers with companies in the renewable energy industry.

"You can have the best assets on the planet, but if your culture is trash, who will want to work for you?"

Rio CEO Stausholm, who commissioned the report, vowed to push for change.

"As CEO, I own the culture," Stausholm told Reuters. "Now I know what I know, and I clearly have an obligation to address it."

Advocacy groups for women in mining and other extractive industries cautiously welcomed the report, which tacitly acknowledges what many in the mining industry have whispered about for years.

"We hope this example Rio Tinto is setting will foster dialogue and will make other mining companies follow suit," said Barbara Dischinger, director of London-based International Women in Mining, a nonprofit that promotes gender equality in the mining industry.

BHP said it was committed to an inclusive and diverse workplace where people were respected. Fortescue Metals Group CEO Elizabeth Gaines said the miner had a "zero-tolerance approach" to harassment and bullying and all complaints were taken seriously.

Miners often work long hours in harsh environments for weeks at a time, living side by side in small camps with little privacy.

A Reuters reporter in 2018 witnessed miners, gathered for an industry convention, dropping their pants to sing karaoke in their underwear.

The perception of mining as hostile to women and people of colour has only exacerbated the industry's talent problem, with enrolment in mining engineering programs plunging across the United States, Canada and Australia.

Employees in Rio's report described immense stress and anxiety trying to avoid sexual harassers, harming their concentration and productivity on the job.

"It is clear there are significant challenges that need to be addressed both at the company level and across the sector," said Louise Davidson, CEO of Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, which represents 37 asset owners and institutional investors which collectively own on average 10% of every ASX200 company.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Praveen Menon and Byron Kaye, with additional reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal falls after hours following Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how PayPal stock is plunging after the company reported weaker-than-expected guidance.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is Different“The reason f

  • AT&T Sets WarnerMedia Spinoff Plan and Lowers Its Dividend

    The spinoff is part of AT&T’s planned deal to combine WarnerMedia with Discovery, a merger that is expected to close in the second quarter.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Anavex CEO Says 'Inaccurate Impression' Clouded Rett Drug's Promise

    Anavex Life Sciences on Tuesday touted the "very large" impact its treatment had on patients with Rett syndrome, but AVXL stock crashed.

  • Google is outdoing Apple and Tesla with a 20-for-1 stock split

    Based on current prices, the split will lower the cost of a Google shares to under $150 per share, down from $2,700.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • GM stock lower after reporting Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian reports quarterly earnings for GM as the company pivots to produce more electric vehicles.

  • Pot Stocks Canopy, Tilray Rebound on Renewed Legislative Push

    (Bloomberg) -- After falling out of favor, pot stocks including Canopy Growth Corp. and Tilray Brands Inc. are rebounding in a risk-on rally, with the renewed push to get cannabis legislation passed further helping fuel the rally. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • J.P. Morgan: These 2 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    What to make of the markets today? Volatility is way up. January brought us a market correction to start out 2022 – but then the last three trading sessions saw impressive daily gains. Investor sentiment is getting a boost from a generally positive earnings season, but Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, JPMorgan's global head of equity research, has identified some additional support for the markets. “[The] Fed is likely to strike a more dovish tone relative to extreme investor expectations, which could trig

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Google Stock Rises As Earnings Beat, Alphabet Announces 20-For-1 Stock Split

    Google-parent Alphabet reported Q4 earnings and revenue that topped estimates and announced a 20-for-1 stock split, sending Google stock up.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • Google could challenge for $2 trillion market cap after earnings, stock-split news

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. headed toward a couple of elusive marks Tuesday evening, after disclosing earnings and plans for a stock split: A $3,000 share price and $2 trillion market cap.

  • Why Lucid, Nikola, and Arrival Stocks Jumped Today

    These three companies are each focusing on different segments of the EV market, but all three stocks have been hit by the 2022 correction.

  • PayPal’s Stock Is Sinking Because Its Earnings Missed and Its Guidance ‘Lacks Anything Redeeming’

    PayPal Holdings stock was sinking after the payments company reported earnings and guidance that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Shares of PayPal (ticker: PYPL) have tumbled 16% to $147.40 in after-hours trading Tuesday after gaining 2.2% during regular trading hours. PayPal reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 a share, missing forecasts for $1.12 a share, on sales of $6.92 billion, topping estimates for $6.89 billion.