Investors Find Value in Seemingly Valueless Convertible Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Convertible bonds of the 2020-2021 vintage have aged surprisingly well.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A crop of so-called out-of-the-money convertibles have attributes that should lead investors to shun them, including an underlying stock that has fallen far below the conversion price and a zero- or near-zero coupon while the Fed funds rate is above 5%. High conversion prices — even to bull-market standards when they were issued — mean many of these notes will never switch into equities.

Yet, they’re still attracting investor interest.

“The return profile has changed a little bit,” said Joe Wysocki, senior co-portfolio manager at Calamos Financial Services. “They’re more of a bond-like component, but those can be tactical opportunities for investors.”

Many of these notes are set to expire within two to three years. As they mature, they may be repurchased, either for refinancing or merger and acquisition opportunities, at a better price than where the notes are trading, or even at 100% of the principal value, according to industry participants.

Peloton Interactive Inc.’s $1 billion issue of five-year notes in February 2021, for example, carried a 0% coupon and a $239.23 conversion price. The stock, then trading at about $145, is currently under $5. Yet, with no coupon and no hope of conversion into equity, the bonds trade at 74 cents on the dollar, well above the level that would be considered distressed.

Assuming they’re repurchased at par, the Peloton 2026 convertible bonds would yield an impressive 13% — assuming the company doesn’t have a liquidity issue.

Investors buying out-of-the-money securities “are going to be a little bit more analytical around the credit of the business, more so now as investors consider it just a credit investment, versus owning an actual convertible,” said Richard Duffield, head of equity-linked capital markets at Citigroup.

Story continues

And the expected wave of refinancing is just beginning, he said.

“By definition, anything that you are refinancing now has a higher interest cost. And if you’re refinancing a convertible, it’s likely to have a lower conversion price,” Duffield said. “So from an economic perspective, you want to wait until the last possible time, in theory, to refinance that because the economics are not in your favor.”

Nearly $195 billion of convertible bonds were issued in 2020 and 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Of the 596 notes from still-listed companies, 84% are “out-of-the-money,” meaning the issuer’s share price is below the conversion price.

Cash-flush companies are buying back their convertibles to refinance their debt ahead of maturity and retire old notes, or as part of broader credit restructurings to lower interest payments.

LendingTree Inc. said in March it paid $156.4 million and bought back $190 million of its $500 million, five-year convertible bond issued in 2020 with a 0.5% coupon. Essentially, the company paid 82 cents on the dollar for notes that consistently traded under 80 cents for the year prior. Upwork Inc. also repurchased a third of its $575 million of convertible bonds due in 2026 with a 0.25% coupon, paying around 80 cents on the dollar.

M&A Strategy

Another opportunity is in M&A, where notes sometimes are converted into company shares at a preset price just before the deal. Other times, noteholders are offered their principal plus interest to be earned and a premium to entice them to sell.

Cybersecurity enterprise software provider Splunk Inc. agreed last month to be acquired by Cisco Systems Inc. in a $28 billion deal. Among several convertible bond issues still outstanding from Splunk is a $1 billion investment in 2021 by private equity investor Silver Lake.

While the $160 conversion price for Silver Lake’s notes is a tad higher than Cisco’s $157 offer price, under the customary “make-whole” provisions of such instruments Splunk would pay off the remaining debt plus interest early, in shares or in cash. Splunk has three convertible bonds outstanding — due in 2025, 2026 and 2027 — trading at 94 cents to $1.08 on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Calamos’s Wysocki said he expects M&A to accelerate further on “a little bit more macro stability,” and pique investors’ interests in companies’ convertible bonds.

“If you have a bond that’s below par and it’s a cash acquisition, those can jump up to par, and the yield to maturity names actually accelerate a little bit beyond there,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.